Seiver Co. Rescue Squad still accepting donations for wildfire victims

Sevier Co. Rescue Squad relief center (Photo: WBIR)

SEVIERVILLE - While most of the relief centers have closed in Sevier County, one distribution center still needs donations to help wildfire victims.

The Sevier County Rescue Squad's relief center is the only large-scale distribution center left in the area. They have food, clothing, and other goods available for people in need.



Volunteers say they need canned food more than anything, as well as diapers size 4, 5 and 6.

They have been open since two days after the deadly wildfires began, and have been overwhelmed with the response.



"It's crazy. It's come from California, from Alaska, from New York. All over the country, people...it just came pouring in," said Josh Bales.

The center is open Monday through Saturday, but the hours vary. It's at the Smoky Mountain Palace, located at 179 Collier Dr. in Sevierville.



