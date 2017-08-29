Sen. Corker on relationship with President Trump: 'It's back to business as usual'

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker (R-Tennessee). (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker said Tuesday the exchanges — and criticism — through the media with President Donald Trump was just both men being very direct and it hasn’t affected their relationship.

“I wouldn’t say it was an exchange of blows,” Corker said after speaking in Hendersonville. “I think the president has just come to know me as very direct. …I think it’s back to business as usual.”

Corker said since the exchange, he hasn’t spoken to the president directly but has been in usual contact with members of the administration. President Donald Trump lashed out at Corker on Friday on Twitter for comments the Tennessee senator made on Aug. 17.

In the wake of the violence between white supremacists and counter protesters in Charlottesville, Va., Corker said the president had not demonstrated that he understands the character of the nation and has not shown the competence needed to lead.

Corker later said his comments criticizing Trump for not strongly condemning the violent acts by white supremacists were aimed at influencing the president in the hopes that he would unify the nation.

A week later, the White House called Corker's comments "ridiculous" and then Trump weighed in on Twitter, saying the senator's statement was strange "considering that he is constantly asking me whether or not he should run again in '18. Tennessee not happy!"

Also on Tuesday, the latest moves by North Korea to fire missiles over Japan signals that the regime is still unwilling to cooperate, said Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Corker said the administration believed progress was being made.

