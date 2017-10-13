Sen. Corker to 'address flaws' in Iran Nuclear Deal

Oct. 13, 2017: As President Trump threatens to end U.S. involvement in the multi-nation Iran Nuclear Deal, Sen. Bob Corker says he plans to introduce legislation next week to fix what he calls "major flaws" in the deal.

WBIR 6:22 PM. EDT October 13, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories