Sen. Mae Beavers to resign post to run full time, raise money in Tennessee governor's race

In an effort to fully dedicate her time to running for governor, Sen. Mae Beavers on Wednesday announced her resignation from the state Senate.

The 69-year-old, who has been in the Senate since 2002, previously served four terms in the House of Representatives. Only four of the 33-members currently in the Senate have served longer than Beavers.

The tea party-aligned Republican launched her bid for governor in early June.

The move, which she announced on WWTN 99.7 FM and at Mt. Juliet City Hall, came less than a week after Beavers declined to rule out that she was considering resigning.

She told the radio station her resignation would be effective at the end of the month.

On Friday, Beavers pushed back on speculation that she was resigning after her legislative assistant was seen moving items in her office inside Legislative Plaza.

"If we make that decision you'll know about it," she said Friday, adding her assistant was trying to get ahead of the planned relocation of lawmakers' offices.

Beavers' resignation allows her to raise money freely in the lead up to next year's Republican gubernatorial primary.

Lawmakers are subject to a blackout period that prevents them from raising campaign money during the legislative session. House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, and House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, are among the other lawmakers currently running for governor.

Beavers is widely expected to be at a significant fundraising disadvantage among the Republicans in the race, which also include U.S. Rep. Diane Black, Knoxville entrepreneur Randy Boyd and Williamson County businessman Bill Lee.

In addition to Fitzhugh, former Nashville mayor Karl Dean is also seeking the Democratic nomination.

Because next year's general election is over a year away, Beavers' resignation from the Senate triggers a special election.

Rep. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, is launching a bid the Senate seat. Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, who challenged Beavers in 2010, said she had no plans to run for Senate.

Wilson County Commissioner Dan Walker is seeking Lynn's seat but said he may have interest in the Senate.

A special primary election could take place as early as October with the general election occurring in late November or early December.

Gov. Bill Haslam must first issue what's called a writ of election before the clock can begin for the special election. A primary must be held between 55 and 60 days after Haslam issues the writ of election. The general election would be held 100 to 107 days after the governor's order.

Earlier this year, Haslam issued a writ of election just over two weeks after former Rep. Mark Lovell resigned from the House amidst allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct.

Prior to Beavers, the most recent state senator to resign before the end of his or her term was Jim Kyle, a Democrat who stepped down after winning an election to serve as a Shelby County Chancery Court judge.

Beavers' departure from the Senate could be the first of many. President Donald Trump nominated Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris, R-Collierville, and Sen. Doug Overbey, R-Maryville, to serve as a federal judge and U.S. Attorney, respectively. Their seats would become vacant provided their nominations are approved by the U.S. Senate.

