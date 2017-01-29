As thousands of people nationwide protest President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S., lawmakers in Tennessee are responding to address their own concerns.

President Trump signed the order Friday.

On Sunday, Senator Lamar Alexander called the order "broad and confusing" and went on to say, "this vetting proposal itself needed more vetting."

He furthermore called the vetting order "inconsistent with our American character."

Senator Bob Corker also criticized the order.

He said, "We all share a desire to protect the American people, but this executive order has been poorly implemented, especially with respect to green card holders."

On Sunday, the White House clarified the order, saying it would have limited effects on green card holders.

President Trump's Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said the order is needed to move forward as a nation.

"You've got to rip off the band aid and you have to move forward," Priebus said. "It wasn't chaos. The fact of the matter is, 325,000 people from foreign countries came into the United States yesterday and 109 people were detained for further questioning. Most of those people were moved out. We've got a couple dozen more that remain. And I would suspect as long as they're not awful people that they will move through before another half a day today."

Senator Lamar Alexander's full response:

"This vetting proposal itself needed more vetting. More scrutiny of those traveling from war-torn countries to the United States is wise. But this broad and confusing order seems to ban legal, permanent residents with ‘green cards,’ and might turn away Iraqis, for example, who were translators and helped save lives of Americans troops and who could be killed if they stay in Iraq. And while not explicitly a religious test, it comes close to one which is inconsistent with our American character.”

Senator Bob Corker's full response:

“We all share a desire to protect the American people, but this executive order has been poorly implemented, especially with respect to green card holders. The administration should immediately make appropriate revisions, and it is my hope that following a thorough review and implementation of security enhancements that many of these programs will be improved and reinstated.”

