Senior with dementia missing from Lee County, VA.

LEE COUNTY, VA. - A Senior Alert was issued for a Lee County, VA. man.

81-year-old Clayton Ray Baird has been missing since Friday.

He was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, blue jeans, a black baseball hat with an eagle on it and black boots.

Baird suffers from dementia.

Police believe the disappearance could pose a threat to his health.

A possible sighting of Baird in Kingsport, Tenn. was reported.

If anyone has information, you can call Lee County Sheriff's Office at (276) 346-7753 or 911.

