Senior with dementia missing from Lee County, VA.

LEE COUNTY, VA. - A Senior Alert was issued for a Lee County, VA. man.
81-year-old Clayton Ray Baird has been missing since Friday.
He was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, blue jeans, a black baseball hat with an eagle on it and black boots.
Baird suffers from dementia.
Police believe the disappearance could pose a threat to his health.
A possible sighting of Baird in Kingsport, Tenn. was reported.
If anyone has information, you can call Lee County Sheriff's Office at (276) 346-7753 or 911.
