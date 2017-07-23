Seniors left scrambling after TennCare makes cuts to Social Security checks

(Photo: Sechtin, Daniel, Custom)

When Hazel Overby opened a letter from the Social Security Administration this January, she couldn’t believe what she saw.

Overby, 78, was one of hundreds, possibly thousands, of people whose social security checks were slashed without warning after TennCare determined they were no longer eligible for Medicare assistance.

The catch is, Overby is still eligible.

She lost hundreds of dollars in the process of confirming it.

Individuals receiving any TennCare benefits must have their eligibility determined annually under federal law, TennCare spokesperson Sarah Tanksley said.

The issue is being reported among people who receive benefits from a program that covers the premiums of a Medicare Savings Plan and have been processed through the system thus far.

Because most of the people involved in an MSP are seniors, this issue is disproportionately affecting that age group.

Over the past several months, TennCare mailed out more than 50,000 packets of informational forms to individuals receiving MSP benefits. Overall, more than 1.5 million individuals have had their eligibility redetermined through the packet process since 2015, Tanksley said.

These packets, which are 98 pages long, request significant amounts of personal information from the recipients. The purpose of the packets is to gather data on recipients' eligibility for any state benefits programs.

New batches of packets are sent out monthly, Tanksley said. Packets have not yet been mailed to every person on the MSP plan, and Tanksley has been unable to confirm which demographic of people with TennCare benefits have been processed to that point.

According to Tennessee Justice Center staff attorney Chris Coleman, however, TennCare may not be following regulation.

In October 2013, TennCare broke from a $37.5 million contract with defense contractor Northrop Grumman to develop a new computer system for eligibility.

"This had to do with some changes to the way income was calculated under the Affordable Care Act," Coleman said.

MORE: TennCare fires Northrop Grumman

Over the past three and a half years, TennCare has not replaced that failed system, nor have they done any form of eligibility determination.

"We do not have readily available information on the total number of individuals receiving MSP coverage who have been found eligible or ineligible based on the redetermination process," Tanksley said.

Coleman finds it "amazing" that this information is not available.

"I put in an open records request to TennCare to see how many people on MSPs have been terminated, how many total people have been terminated, how many people in the choices program (long-term healthcare), have been terminated for failing to return the packet," he said. "All of these things they say, 'we don’t keep those records.'

"They do not even know how many people they have terminated."

Falling through the cracks

Eligibility is being determined based on whether or not the information was returned.

"Upon receiving the packet, it is incumbent upon the individual to complete and return the packet by the date required in the packet," Tanksley said. "In the event that an individual fails to complete and return his or her packet, TennCare is required by federal law to terminate their TennCare eligibility after providing that individual with an advance notice of termination telling them the specific date of termination and providing them with information on their appeal rights."

A federal requirement for Medicare and Medicaid providers also limits them from asking for information they already have. Data can be pulled from other sources, like the DHS SNAP food stamp database, which is updated regularly.

"That [TennCare] renewal form is supposed to be pre-populated with all the information that they already have, which is a federal requirement," Coleman said. "These, it’s just a blank form."

Too little to live on

Larry Cook, a 75-year-old veteran, had his Social Security check cut nearly in half after several months worth of premiums were taken out in one go.

"I didn’t even know why they’d taken it away to begin with. They said they had sent me a letter, and I never received a letter," the Murfreesboro resident said. Cook's first sign of trouble was a Social Security check cut by more than $400, almost half of the minimal income he counts on to survive each month.

Overby's February check was cut nearly 34 percent from her usual income. From that point, her checks were supposed to level out to a point 12 percent less than she had been receiving in Social Security benefits.

"People just suddenly get a notice that their Social Security check is going to be lower. In fact often it's not only that month’s premium taken out, but one or two previous months' premiums because that’s when TennCare said this person is no longer eligible, and it just took Social Security a couple of months to process that information," Coleman said. "Their check is just cut to nothing with these lump sum payments."

Both Overby and Cook were able to appeal the decision and eventually had their income refunded, but that's not a universal experience.

This problem is also touching people who rely on TennCare for treatment for their children.

Jeni Pegram, a legal assistant at the nonprofit Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, shared a story of a single mother whose coverage was cut without notice. She was unable to access medications for her son, who has bipolar disorder..

"She went to the pharmacy to try to pay out of pocket, and it was $200, more than she could afford. She went to the doctors looking for samples, they didn't have any," Pegram said. "Her little boy is going through withdrawals while she works through this appeals process. She had no warning."

Why now?

It's possible that rising enrollment in the TennCare program prompted the push to redetermine eligibility now, Coleman said.

"I’m sure budgetary pressures from the state asking why numbers are so high pushed them to act before they were ready," he said.

Since September 2015, TennCare has had a contract with private, for-profit public program administration group MAXIMUS, which partners with government sectors to facilitate this type of data gathering and analysis, according to their website.

"MAXIMUS provides administrative services to Medicaid programs in 25 states, and key elements of the TennCare program are also used in five of the largest programs we administer,"James Dunn, Vice President, Marketing and Public Relations for MAXIMUS said in an email. "The enabling technologies used at TennCare also enabled us to save the state of Illinois more than $200 million annually as part of a Medicaid eligibility verification program we administered over a three-year period."

Because TennCare wasn't reevaluating the eligibility of anyone on the program, those who were on the rosters in 2013 may still be on there, whether or not they are still eligible. Enrollment numbers tend to stay fairly steady, Coleman said.

"There’s a slight variation as the population increases or if there’s a downturn in the economy or something, but since nobody was rolling off the program, the numbers were historically high," he explained.

In response, the new system does seem to be meeting its goals, if just dropping counts is the goal.

Approximately 100,000 people have been removed from enrollment lists in the last year, according to data Coleman's team pulled from TennCare releases since June 2016.

"People rotate in and out of eligibility all the time, so it’s not surprising that there would be some attrition," he said. "But these numbers are worrying given what we’re seeing on the ground."

A missing link

Some people may not have received those packets.

"We’re getting reports all over the state that people are just being terminated," Coleman said.

“I would have returned it if I had gotten it,” Overby said. “I’d have been right on it.”

Others set them aside or threw them away, Legal Aid attorney Aimee Luna said, not understanding that a sheaf of paper marked “TennCare” and “children’s services," which asked for personal information was important.

"We teach seniors not to give out their Social Security number, not to trust everything in the mail," Luna said. "So they didn't know."

"People get this big packet, even assuming that TennCare has their correct address," Coleman said. "The packets say ‘It’s time to renew your TennCare’ on them...but they’ve never thought of themselves as having TennCare, because their insurance is Medicare. So some people who probably did get the packets assumed it was a mistake or something."

The letter Overby received in January informed the Murfreesboro resident that the Social Security check she would receive in early February would have the premiums for several months removed from it.

“I couldn’t live on that,” she said. “It asked me if I wanted to cancel my insurance to avoid the cut. Well I ain’t gonna cancel my insurance. I’m old, but I’m not that old.”

By the time she received the letter from the SSA, her case had gone through several steps that had passed her by.

First, the packet never arrived, says Overby. Then, a letter from TennCare informing her of the changes in her coverage also never arrived. If it had, the appeals process would have been easier.

The Murfreesboro Legal Aid office has seen more than 30 cases in the past month related to the redetermination process in Rutherford and Cannon counties alone.

"There have to be more out there," Luna said.

"TennCare [through MAXIMUS] has been mailing packets to members for the last year and a half and through a combination of these mailings, data matching and other forms of outreach has successfully redetermined the eligibility of approximately 1.5 million individuals," in the TennCare program overall, Tanksley said. "Ultimately, TennCare intends to implement a new eligibility computer system that will support the enrollment and redetermination processes and we will reevaluate the role of MAXIMUS as that system becomes fully operational."

How to respond

For those whose benefits have been cut, there are options. Anyone who receives these benefits whose coverage was cut is entitled to an appeal.

"If the individual files an appeal timely, they may be entitled to have their coverage continue while TennCare reviews and processes their redetermination packet," Tanksley said.

Legal Aid and the Tennessee Justice Center are organizations helping across 48 counties in Tennessee and can point those in need to other resources elsewhere.

"What people need to do if this happens first is just call the [TennCare] call center and find out, 'ok, was I supposed to get a packet? Can you resend the packet if you’ve already sent it? What address do you have on file?'" Coleman said.

“Anybody that’s got a problem, I tell them about it,” Overby said.

Luna explained that her office has determined a system to streamline the appeals process.

"TennCare has been wonderful in response to this," she said. "We've been able to turn around some of these cases in less than a week and have their money returned."

Working through an organization can significantly help the process.

"There are sometimes multi-hour waits on the call center line, so people even trying to figure this out are going to have to spend hours trying to figure it out," Coleman said. "According to Social Security, we’ve seen longer than this, but 30-45 days for Social Security to turn everything back on so that those premiums are being paid by TennCare."

“Don’t live like that," Luna said. "Call us."

What's next?

Coleman and staff at the Tennessee Justice Center have been trying to work with TennCare to troubleshoot the problems.

"We’re exploring all the options that we have to make sure that our clients are protected and are not wrongfully losing their benefits. We’re working with several national groups to see what kinds of claims our clients might have," Coleman said. "We’re waiting for a response from TennCare in response to a comprehensive letter outlining all the problems that are going on."

One win in the favor of confused packet recipients is that TennCare has agreed to rephrase the writing on the outside of the packets, Coleman said. Instead of referencing TennCare, the new documents should more specifically state that the request is in relation to Medicare funding.

"TennCare has plans to deploy a new eligibility system in late 2018. In the meantime, TennCare processes eligibility and redetermination in accordance with a mitigation plan developed in association with and approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and data regarding TennCare eligibility is stored in TennCare’s MMIS," Tanksley said.

The federal government could in theory find TennCare to be in opposition to regulation, but the capabilities they have for response is limited. Until TennCare makes some changes, it's a waiting game as more and more people lose coverage without notice.

Anyone looking to confirm if a packet has been sent or to file an appeal can reach out to the Tennessee Health Connect hotline at 1-855-259-0701.

Chris Coleman and the Tennessee Justice Center in Nashville can be reached by phone at (615) 255-0331.

Aimee Luna, Jeni Pegram and the Legal Aid office in Murfreesboro can be contacted via phone at (615) 890-0905.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM