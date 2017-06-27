Sens. Corker and Alexander praise decision to delay in health care vote

U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, listens while Betsy DeVos speaks during her confirmation hearing for Secretary of Education before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Capitol Hill on Jan. 17, 2017. (Photo: Brendan Smialowski, Getty Images)

Tennessee's two U.S. Senators each praised the decision of Republican leaders to delay a vote on the Senate's health care bill until after the July 4 recess.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the decision to delay the vote Tuesday, saying they are "still working toward getting at least 50 people in a comfortable place."

Sen. Lamar Alexander, who chairs the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said McConnell's decision to take more time to rally support for the bill is "wise."

“Senator McConnell made a wise decision today to delay voting on the Senate health care bill and give senators time to reach an agreement, because senators are actually closer to an agreement than it might appear. There are some differences remaining, but this issue is important enough to the country that if we need another few days to get it right, we ought to do that," Alexander said in a statement.



“The Senate bill draft will help stop skyrocketing premiums, allow states to approve lower-cost health plans, increase the number of insurance choices available for next year, and lay groundwork for a long-term solution. But it won’t finish the job. We’ll have plenty left to do," he said.

MORE: CBO: Senate health care bill would lead to 22 million more uninsured

Sen. Bob Corker also issued a statement in support of the decision to delay the vote.

“This is important and will affect people in very real ways. Delaying the vote shows that we understand that and want to get it right. We will continue working over the next several days to improve this legislation and resolve a number of legitimate issues," Corker said.

© 2017 WBIR.COM