'Serious' I-40 crash shuts down lanes near Midway Road

Westbound Interstate 40 traffic is shut down near Midway Road and likely will stay that way for a couple hours as authorities work a "serious" crash in East Knox County

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash that occurred about 5:40 p.m. Lifestar helicopter was dispatched to the scene as crews worked to free patients from the wreckage.

Westbound traffic was being diverted to exit 407 in Sevierville, according to area TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi, who termed the crash "serious."

The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimated the westbound lanes would be closed until at least 8:30 p.m.

10News will have more details as they become available.

© 2017 WBIR.COM