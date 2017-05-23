Service dogs trained in prison are changing lives

Turney Center Industrial Complex in Hickman County, TN. (Photo: WBIR)

Jenny Kelley gained independence from narcolepsy five years ago when she got Raven, a black Lab trained to detect her sleep attacks.

The chronic sleep disorder had become debilitating for Kelley. It causes her to have cataplexy, which temporarily paralyzes her and cause her to fall.

"She gives me about a two minute warning that it's going to happen. And then she forces me to sit down if I'm not sitting down. She seems to know I'm going to fall," Kelley said, "It's been a Godsend because you just don't know when it's going to happen."

Raven alerts Kelley based on scent training by spinning in circles rapidly around her. If she does fall asleep, she licks her face aggressively until she wakes up and even acts as a stool to help her stand.

"She was incredibly trained," said Kelley, a West Knoxville resident.

Raven is also very unique.

She received her training from inmates at Turney Center Industrial Complex in Hickman County in 2012. She was in the first graduating class of service dogs in the Middle Tennessee prison. A non-profit, Retrieving Independence, raises the puppies, teaches the inmates how to be trainers and pairs the service dogs with recipients who need one.

"When you have diabetes or seizures, you're kind of in a prison yourself," said one inmate who's been behind bars for 24 years. He has trained four dogs in the program.

The Department of Correction did not allow the inmates to give 10News their names or tell us why they're incarcerated. But every inmate 10News spoke with had similar stories of how the dogs made them better people.

"We make a difference," one inmate said, "The way we train it's more like raising a child than raising a dog. It's like being a father again. He's my best friend. It makes everything alright even in a bad situation."

To qualify, the inmates in the program cannot have any discipline problems for a year. The inmates must apply, be interviewed and be psychologically evaluated by prison staff as well as Retrieving Independence to enter and stay in the program.

They are required to undergo hours of classes before they are assigned a dog to train. The inmates continue their education with weekly classes and through required reading and homework.

"I had different jobs - several jobs - and it really just didn't mean nothing. Once I got in this program, it changed my whole perspective the way I thought, the way I acted," said another inmate, who had been in prison for 19 years. "It calmed me, it humbled me."

Many of the inmates explained hope is hard to come by behind bars, until you have a purpose.

The inmates are completely responsible for the dog's well-being, in charge of not only training, but feeding, bathing and health.

Currently, there are 46 inmates in the program. They're training 18 dogs.

"We have them 24 hours a day. They go out on furlough twice a month. That's the only time they're not with us," one inmate said.

Every week, training director Lesley Adams spends hours at the prison checking on the inmates' progress with their dogs.

"When I came in to interview the first group of men, my expectations were everything you see on TV and movies, and it's not like that," Adams said.

For most of the last five years, she's volunteered her time. What keeps her coming back is seeing the difference it has on the inmates and the recipients.

"These dogs change lives. They change the lives of the guys in our program, and they also change the lives of the recipients," she said.

The inmates are proud to show visitors the tasks they taught their dogs. The dogs can do everything from put a person's legs in a wheelchair to flush the toilet.

The dogs are trained to turn on and off the lights, fetch medicine out of a drawer or get a drink from the fridge, all tasks that can help a person with a disability live independently.

The inmates often know who their dogs are helping and receive updates from the recipients.

One inmate explained how one of his Golden Retrievers went to a boy with Tourette Syndrome who was having multiple seizures a day.

"They came back in January for a visit. He hadn't had a seizure since May 2015," the inmate explained.

Turney Center's warden, Kevin Genovese, said the Retrieving Independence program stands out among the many programs at the prison of about 1,500 inmates.

"At the end of the day it's all about human beings. Animals, humans, we're all creatures. There's a bond that's formed between the animals and the offenders. Some staff members as well," Genovese explained.

"They learn what it is to care about somebody. It also teaches some responsibility, gives them the incentive to want to do better, and be better. If you succeed at this program, it opens opportunities for other things as well."

Genovese said more than 90 percent of the inmates will rejoin society at some point, and he sees rehabilitation of the inmates as his top priority.

"It's not our job to just lock them up and let them go out and hope they got better on their own. That's just not going to happen," Genovese said.

For Genovese and other staff, they notice an improvement in behavior of men in the program and those who are trying to get in.

"If you have offenders who aren't going by the rules, and the ones who want to take part in the program and it shows everyone it is possible to act right and rehab and go back to society," he said.

Some of the men who have finished their time in prison find jobs in society working with animals.

One class of service dogs is preparing to graduate in August and find forever homes with families who need them. That also means the inmates are also getting ready to lose their companions of the last 18 months.

As emotional as that day will be, the inmates find comfort in knowing they play an integral part in improving someone's quality of life, sometimes even saving a life.

"It gives them hope. Just because you have a life sentence doesn't mean everything is over and you're forgotten. We do our best to give everybody hope every day," said Genovese.

