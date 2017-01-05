Service & Sacrifice: Scientist exposed to Agent Orange warns fellow veterans

Dr. Henry Fribourg (Photo: WBIR)

It was close to five decades after his two year stint in the Army that Henry Fribourg learned he was exposed to a toxin tied to his ongoing heart trouble.

“Nobody (in the federal government) ever bothered to look us up who had been exposed,” said Dr. Fribourg, an emeritus professor of crop ecology at the University of Tennessee.

The toxic chemical linked to his health problems was the combination of two herbicides, “2,4,5-T and 2,4-D” better known to troops in Vietnam as Agent Orange.

“It was known by that name because the drums that contained the liquid that the Air Force used had orange stripes on the drums,” Fribourg recalled at his home in Knoxville.

He was one of the Army scientists in the mid-1950’s who helped develop the most effective way to disperse fungal spores and herbicides.

“The idea in those days was that the enemy’s crops could be killed and this would be a much more humane way of winning a war let’s say than using atomic bombs,” Fribourg said of his research work at Ft. Detrick, Maryland and in the field across Texas, South Dakota and Florida.

Fribourg didn’t make a connection between his exposure to that chemical mix and his heart trouble until a decade after Congress passed a bill saying members of the military with ischemic heart disease and a few other conditions could be eligible for additional benefits. It was an email from a friend almost 50 years after his service that alerted Fribourg of the connection.

“The only way that I got this disability is that I had to write to the Veterans Administration and I’ve got a two-and-a-half page single-spaced story about how I was exposed to it and for how long and that’s when they determined I was (100%) disabled,” said Fribourg, pointing to the stack of paperwork on his desk.

His concern now rests with his fellow veterans, especially in the Korean War Era, who may have been exposed to the same toxin but don’t realize that exposure may be connected to their chronic health problems.

“There’s a lot of other people who have been exposed to the same situation and who don’t even know that they could claim disability,” Fribourg said.

Veterans with questions about their exposure to Agent Orange should reach out to the nearest veterans service officer. Contact information can be found here.

*Dr. Henry Fribourg Book: I Gave You Life Twice: A Story of Survival, Dreams, Betrayals, and Accomplishments

