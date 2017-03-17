Scott Johnson look through the pilot log book he saved from Oct. 3, 1993. "Black Hawk Down" (Photo: john becker)

A mission by U.S. troops to grab a suspected strongman in the city of Mogadishu in the African nation of Somalia, spiraled into a street battle stretching over two days that left half of the soldiers involved dead or wounded.

“Black Hawk Down” the book and later a movie by the same title relived the mission and pitfalls of October 3, 1993.

“I mean the old adage is true, war is hell and sometimes we do things in those environments that you can’t believe you are doing,” recalled Special Agent Scott Johnson. The Army veteran watches that movie on every year on the anniversary of the battle. Now with the FBI, 22 years ago he was piloting an Army medical rescue helicopter called in to action when the shooting erupted.

“I think it was just a powder keg for the Somalis. I think everybody in the city picked up an AK-47 and just started firing in the air,” said SA Johnson.

Not only were dozens of troops on the ground being cut down by bullets and airborne bombs but a rocket propelled grenade brought down a UH 60 Black Hawk helicopter. The first of two shot down that day seem to throw gasoline on that “powder keg” and fuel a fight that drew more crowds toward American soldiers and Special Forces troops already pinned down by gun fire.

“You’ve got kids (young American soldiers) bleeding out in front of you and you do everything you can to get them to that next level,” said Johnson about his efforts over two of the most difficult days he ever logged in the cockpit. In all, the then 25 year old pilot, would pull thirty-three patients off that urban battlefield during more than six and-a-half hours of flight time.

One of his most memorable moments centers on a patient he couldn’t save. A soldier with a live bomb embedded in his side. A young man, common sense told SA Johnson he couldn’t allow aboard his helicopter.

“I’ve got a crew of four, I’ve got three patients, if that RPG (rocket propelled grenade) detonates while we’re in the air instead of one guy possibly dead we’ve got multiple,” said Johnson, pausing before saying, “by the time we took one more load to the hospital and came back…he had already died because it was such a huge wound,” said Johnson, his voice trailing off.

In addition to his recollection of the events in early October 1993 during our on camera interview, SA Johnson also took time to answer the following 10 questions about the influence of his military experience on the rest of his life

1. What one person influenced you most in life?

My father and both grandfathers were all big influences in my life. But, I would have to say my grandfather, Luther Thompson, was the biggest influence in my life.

2. Do you feel honored and respected for serving your country?

Yes, without a doubt. Be it a friendly car “honk” when they recognize my military tag, or a “thank you” when they are told of my service. Most people go out of their way to offer their respect of service to our Country.

3. How can people thank you for your service?

Sometimes words are hard to come by for people, and I am easy. Just a simple head nod, tip of the hat, or a thank you is great. Just the fact that someone takes the time to recognize the service is outstanding.

4. How do you honor your fellow service men and women?

I like to try to catch a soldier in a restaurant with their family at least once a month. I will catch their waitress, put their meal on my tab, and quietly slip out with only a thank you from the waitress; or thank them personally in front of their whole family. I love the fact that the service member has to explain to his /her children, after the fact, why a total stranger is paying for their meal. I think it teaches the children invaluable lessons in service, sacrifice and honor, as well as a total stranger showing that much respect to their parent.

5. How do you think this generation of military men and women is different or similar to yours?

No different in service of Country, other than this generation has had to endure many more deployments and time away from family. Not to mention dealing with much more battlefield injuries, physical and PTSD trauma. Some of their toughest battles begin when they get home. We as a Nation need to take care of our soldiers after they have come off the battlefield, having taken such good care of us in protecting the safety and freedom we enjoy every day.

6. What influence did your military service have on the rest of your life?

It has been and continues to be one of the foundations that I try to live by and teach my children. So many things… self sacrifice for your Country and fellow soldiers. Honor, discipline, and integrity… almost anything and everything can be taken from us as human beings…possessions, money, even freedom if you commit crimes. You have to give these away (honor, discipline, integrity), no one can take them from you. But once you give them away, they are gone.

7. Does your family have a history of military service?

Yes, my father served in the Army National Guard and my grandfather served in the 8th Army Air Corp during World War II. He flew 31 missions over Europe as a tail gunner in a B-17 (flying-fortress) Bomber. He is currently 95 years old and is still MY hero.

8. Would you encourage younger generations in your family to join the service?

Yes, without question. I have been so blessed to have been a part of so many great things in my life, and I truly believe that my time spent in the military has helped make it possible.

9. How has your opinion of war changed?

My opinion of war has only changed in the fact that I have seen how brutal and horrific war truly is. War is an ugly place and I would not wish it on anyone. But, there is evil in the world and always will be. As long as that threat of evil exists, someone needs to stand against it. As long as I am physically able and in a profession to do so, I will accept that post, as my grandfather did before me and many other brave American men and women have done and do so on a daily basis.

10. How did your military experience shape your religious faith?

My military experience help strengthen my religious faith, but once again, my grandfather was what led me to where I am now in my relationship with Jesus Christ. When you are at war, in a dark and dangerous place, it is very easy to look for a bright, safe place (faith) to try to find comfort and security. I did find that comfort during my time in Somalia. But, in watching my grandfather for 47 years now, through good times and bad (the loss of my grandmother after 50+ years of marriage and one of his 4 adult children, he has never wavered). I have never witnessed him utter an unkind word or raise his voice in anger toward anyone. I have however watched him walk strong and obedient in his daily faith in Jesus Christ. He has never led me astray. Even now, at age 95 and battling Alzheimer’s, I continue to both admire and learn from him, in life and in faith.

© 2017 WBIR.COM