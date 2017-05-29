Service & Sacrifice: Veteran memorial adds nine names

Courtesy: Conner Family

An Army Green Beret killed on a secret mission off the coast of Honduras was among the nine names added in 2017 to the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial.

“It was so motivating and rewarding to know that this might happen, that now there was a place to put his name,” said Ms. Belinda Irwin Blevins Ford. She had written a letter to memorial managers requesting the addition of H. Lenn Blevins to the memorial that holds the names of more than six thousand veterans from East Tennessee killed in the line of duty since World War I.

“It feels like an honor for our family as well because it was a sacrifice for our family for him to serve as he did and to give his life. It’s nice to have that service recognized,” said Sean Blevins, who was eight years old when his dad was killed in a plane crash in 1985. Despite a search lasting weeks, the remains of that 34-year-old elite Special Forces soldier were never found.

“My memories of him, they’re good ones,” recalled Sean Blevins about his dad.

In addition to his military service, Captain Blevins earned a Masters Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Tennessee.

“He would have been a perpetual student if it would have been a paying job, as long as he could jump out of planes every once and a while,” recalled his widow.

“Two of the biggest things I remember are he loved to read and he loved to encourage reading,” Sean said. He serves as a high school English teacher just a few steps from the memorial that now holds his father’s name.

“Even now, as a 40 year old man, I feel like my life as a reader, my life as an English teacher is a connection to him,” said Mr. Blevins.

Here are the other names added to the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial in a formal ceremony on Memorial Day 2017:

East Tennessee Veterans Memorial

WWII

James R. Conner, Knox

Evans E. Overbey, Sevier

Michael J. Lusk, Knox

Other Military Operations

Jerry L. Haney

H. Lenn Blevins

Michael S. Carpenter

Preston E. Presley

James W. Rideout

Edward J. Schultz

