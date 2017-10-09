Services set to remember Sonny Melton

Sonny Melton, with his wife, Heather, was one of the victimes in the Las Vegas shooting that left mroe than 50 people daed on Oct. 1, 2017. Courtesy of Heather Gulish Melton (Photo: Courtesy of Heather Gulish Melton)

BIG SANDY, TN - The body of a Tennessee man killed in the Las Vegas concert shooting is back home.

Sonny Melton, 29, from Big Sandy died while saving his wife, Heather, during the Las Vegas massacre that killed 58 people and injured nearly 500.

Cell phone video from our partners at Wayne County Now shows the flashing lights of his procession into Big Sandy.

Dozens of community members lined up along the street, honoring Sonny Melton.

Melton's body arrived at Nashville International Airport nearly six days after the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Melton and his wife were in Las Vegas, celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Visitation will be held at Big Sandy School on Monday, Oct. 9 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral service will follow at the school at 1 p.m.

A private burial will be held after the funeral.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM