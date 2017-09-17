Sevier Co. dispatch: Motorcycle accident on the Spur, injuries unknown

Photo: file

SEVIER COUNTY - Sevier County dispatchers confirm an accident involving a motorcycle happened on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge around 8:30 Sunday night.

Gatlinburg Ambulance and Fire Department and Pigeon Forge Fire are on the scene at this time.

Dispatchers say they do not have information about any other vehicles that may have been involved in this crash as well as the conditions of any other injured.

