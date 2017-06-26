Sevier Co. Electric System won't raise rates after nearly $10 million loss

Twelve counties in Tennessee, including Sevier County will be reimbursed by FEMA after strong storms hit over Memorial Weekend.

Before that storm, Sevier County's Electric System was already suffering heavy damage from the fires Nov. 28 and a storm on May 4.

"Each storm, obviously, cost money," said Sevier County EMA's Director John Mathews.

A rough estimate shows a nearly $10 million loss for the Sevier County Electric System stemming from all three events.

"To experience that kind of impact in such a short amount of time, most of those structures were lost within about a 6 to 8 hour timeframe," said Allen Robbins, superintendent of the Sevier County Electric System.

The fires in November caused a $5 million loss to the system.

Then on May 4, another wind storm and fire brought another $1.2 million in damages.

Then a couple weeks later, on Memorial Day weekend, more storms racked up another $500,000 to the bill.

The other losses come in the form of infrastructure and loss of customers whose homes were destroyed.

Robbins said they lost 2,402 customer accounts the night of Nov. 28.

"On an annual basis we are well over $10 million dollars impacted," Robbins emphasized.

It is a large loss, but one they are managing.

"We are not going to go up on rates just to try and recapture those dollars lost due to the storms we had," Robbins said.

Out of those three events, they are only able to get reimbursed from FEMA for the last storm.

FEMA denied their request after the fires, and the county didn't meet FEMA's threshold after the storm on May 4.

"Each disaster after disaster that do not get declared or do not receive any funding for those are the ones that will add up and hurt us in the long run," Mathews said.

© 2017 WBIR.COM