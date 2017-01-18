Sevier Co. fires result in $842M worth of insurance claims

A building destroyed in the Sevier County wildfires. (Photo: Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance)

GATLINBURG - The deadly wildfires that swept through East Tennessee caused more than $842 million in combined residential and commercial property losses, state officials told WBIR 10News on Wednesday.

This is much higher than the $500 million in damages that Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters estimated in mid-December.

The fire took out 17,136 acres and destroyed, damaged or affected roughly 2,460 structures across Sevier County and Gatlinburg. It also killed 14 people.

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance said the fires resulted in 3,947 claims and an estimated $842,245,997.98 in combined residential and commercial property losses. These figures cover only property that was insured.

The information, compiled through claims data submitted to the state, was last updated Jan. 6. It will be updated again in another week or so, officials said.

“The heartbreaking damage sustained by Sevier County home and business owners as a result of the wildfires was staggering,” said Julie Mix McPeak, the state’s commerce and insurance commissioner. “The Department extends our deepest sympathies, again, to all those residents and visitors who were impacted by this devastation. I want to reassure consumers who are rebuilding that they can continue to count on the Department and our divisions to assist them through this process.”

