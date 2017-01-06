Sevier Co. hopes snow won't deter volunteers
Most of Sevier Co. is untouched by the snow so far, and leaders are hopoing that the winter weather won't keep volunteers from helping the Sevier Co. Humane Society, which desperately needs help moving supplies this weekend.
WBIR 5:31 PM. EST January 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW: Gatlinburg sky lift assessing damage after wildfires
-
Homegrown: Kelsea Ballerini
-
Tips to avoid the holiday gains
-
Joel Silverberg remembers Jeff Jacoby
-
Maintaining Your Weight During the Holidays
-
Getting ready for round two of Cyber Monday
-
Family loses home while supporting Sevier County victims
-
Arrowmont school feeds those in need
-
TBI investigates shooting in Monroe County
-
First responders lose home
More Stories
-
5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airportJan. 6, 2017, 1:24 p.m.
-
Snow continues on Friday into early Saturday morningDec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m.
-
More snow arriving in East TN Friday nightJan. 2, 2017, 5:46 p.m.