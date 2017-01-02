Sevier Co. Humane Society in need of new home following wildfires

The Sevier County Humane Society is in need of a new building. (Photo: WBIR)

SEVIER COUNTY - More than a month after devastating wildfires caused heavy damage to their building, the Sevier County Humane Society is still operating out of a temporary shelter at the Sevier County fairgrounds.

The fires caused smoke damage to the organization’s building, located off the spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

That damaged compounded the repairs the more than 40-year-old building already needed, including ceiling damage and mold issues.

"We are desperately wanting a new building, and if we can't make that happen, at minimum, we need to fix the current problems of our shelter,” said shelter manager Michaela Sorey.

More: Sevier County Humane Society working to heal people and pets

The county is letting the Humane Society operate out of a livestock barn on the Sevier County fairgrounds rent-free, but additional expenses like heating the barn and staff overtime in the wildfire aftermath have led to tens of thousands of dollars in unexpected and out-of-budget costs.

"Not that we don't do good right now, but we could do so much better if we had the means,” Sorey said.

The county and shelter have agreed on a goal of mid-January to get the animals out of the fairgrounds and back to their building.

"We have to get our numbers down because I have too many to be able to house at my size of shelter, and we also have to get our shelter clean. It has some smoke damage that we're dealing with still that's a long process to get cleaned professionally,” Sorey said.

Generous donations have been rolling in, but Sorey worries all that will just be enough to cover unexpected wildfire-related costs, and there will be none left for those important repairs, or ideally, a new building.

The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, based out of Knoxville, set up a YouCaring crowdfunding site for its Sevier County counterpart. People can donate to that HERE . The HSTV also created a VIDEO of some of the repairs needed at the SCHS.

"We're caring for 3,000 a year in a building designed for 1,000," Sorey said.

Related: Knoxville veterinarian adopts cat injured in Sevier County wildfires

Staff members say the Sevier County Humane Society needs all the financial help it can get right now.

Their largest fundraiser of the year – which typically accounts for a quarter of their annual budget – had to be canceled, since it was scheduled for the weekend after the wildfires.

They also need volunteers to help sort supplies, and people to come and adopt the animals that still need a home. More information is on the SCHS Facebook page .

People can sign up to volunteer HERE . Sorey said most volunteers won't be able to work with animals, but much help is needed sorting donations and - soon - helping to move supplies back to the old building.

The Sevier County Humane Society will be open for the next couple of weeks at the Sevier County fairgrounds from noon to 7 p.m. every day.

(© 2017 WBIR)