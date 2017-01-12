Sevier Co. library collecting books for kids after wildfires

The Seiver County Public Library System is collecting new books for children affected by the devastating wildfires. (Photo: WBIR)

The Sevier County Public Library System is collecting new books for children and teenagers affected by the devastating wildfires.

The library is asking for books for children birth through high school age.

New books for any age can be dropped off at any of the library system's three locations, Sevierville King Family Library at 408 High Street, Seymour Branch at 137 Macon Lane and the Kodak Branch at 319 Dumplin Valley Lane.

At the King Family Library, they already have a lot of donations. Staff there say it's wonderful to be able to help kids who need it most.

"On good days when everything is going well, there's nothing like curling up with a good book," said Rhonda Tippett, director of the Sevier County Public Library System. "If you've lost everything, and you have nothing and you are starting over, well, you can get lost in a good book and sort of escape from what you are having to deal with and for young people and children that is something we wanted to address."

The library plans to distribute the books to families and children in February.

Donations can also be sent to Friends of the King Family Library, c/o Sevier County Public Library System, 408 High Street, Sevierville, TN, 37862.

