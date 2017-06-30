Sevier Co. will release records after U.S. Attorney reviews wildfire case

SEVIER COUNTY - Sevier County officials say they will begin releasing records documenting the response to last November's deadly wildfires once the U.S. Attorney's Office has reviewed the case.

In a joint statement Friday, Sevier County and Gatlinburg city officials said they are "frustrated at how complex this issue has become."

The officials said they are working with legal counsel to review and release information in response to the "voluminous records requests" they have received.

For months, local government officials have cited a so-called gag order on a criminal case related to the wildfires as the reason they would not release any records to the public related to the wildfire response.

10News has made numerous public records requests of area governments and agencies, seeking information about how authorities addressed the fires beginning with the Nov. 23 fire that started on the Chimney Tops trail inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Earlier this week, a judge issued a ruling clarifying that the gag order only applied to the attorneys and court officials involved in the criminal case against two juveniles accused of starting the Chimney Tops 2 fire on Nov. 23 which later spread into Gatlinburg and other parts of Sevier County, ultimately killing 14, injuring 200 and burning 2,500 buildings.

On Friday, Sevier County District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn announced the charges against the two juveniles had been dropped. Dunn said the state does not have jurisdiction in the case since the fire started inside the national park.

Dunn also said their investigation had determined the "unprecedented, unexpected and unforeseeable wind event ... was the primary reason the Chimney Tops 2 fire traveled outside the park into Gatlinburg."

Winds on the night of Nov. 28 reached more than 80 miles per hour. Without those winds, Dunn said, "it is highly unlikely and improbable that the Chimney Tops 2 fire would have left the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and reached Gatlinburg."

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee said Friday they are reviewing the case "in order to determine whether it is appropriate to seek approval from the Attorney General to prosecute juvenile offenders in federal court."

Full statement from Sevier County and Gatlinburg officials:

"Sevier County and Gatlinburg are frustrated at how complex this issue has become. Sevier County and Gatlinburg, along with legal counsel, are moving forward with the process of reviewing and releasing the voluminous records requests, after giving the U.S. Attorney’s office an opportunity to review the case."

