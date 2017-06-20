Sevier County authorities looking for missing teen

Daniel Maiden went missing from Sevier County on June 10th.

Sevier County authorities are looking for a missing child they are saying is an endangered runaway.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said 14-year-old Daniel Maiden disappeared when he was at a bonfire with his family in Sevier County more than a week ago. According to the SCSO, the teen told his family he was going for a walk but never returned.

Daniel was last seen on June 10 wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, black Nike tennis shoes and a Batman baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sevier County Sheriff's Office at (865)-453-4668.

