Sevier County authorities search for runaway 16-year-old

David Austin King (Photo: WBIR)

SEVIER COUNTY - The Sevier County Sheriff's Office has asked for help finding an endangered runaway.

David Austin King, 16, was last seen Oct. 4. Investigators said he left his Sevier County home and left a note stating he was going to hurt himself.

According to the sheriff's office, he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and black Nike tennis shoes. He has ran away before and was located in Knox County.

King has red hair and hazel eyes. He's 5'10" and about 130 pounds.

If you know where King is, contact the Sevier County Sheriff's Office at (865) 453-4668 or (865) 774-3930.

