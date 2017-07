The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find an endangered runaway child.

Authorities said 14-year-old Dylan Nathan Holbert disappeared from his father's residence on Sunday, July 23.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (865) 452-4668.

