Sevier County celebrates Patriot Festival at Patriot's Park

People gather to enjoy the Patriot Festival in Pigeon Forge Tuesday. (Photo: Sean Franklin, WBIR)

PIGEON FORGE - There’s some good food and fun out at the Patriot Festival at Patriot’s Park in Pigeon Forge.

Food vendors and live bands will be out all day to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Rain didn’t stop people from enjoying pizza, smoked bologna sandwiches or funnel cakes.

Country duo Thompson Square plays at 8:30 p.m., and the fireworks show begins at 9:45 p.m.

Matt Schuler with Butt Brothers Barbecue say barbecue is part of the American spirit, and he was happy to be out there.

“It’s important to remember why we are who we are and the reason that we are the nation that we are, and we can disagree at times, but come back together and understand that we’re all brothers," said Schuler.

