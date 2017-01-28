Sevier County Humane Society looks to future after wildfires

(Photo: Barclay, Thomas)

SEVIER COUNTY - It's been two months to the day Saturday that wildfires tore down people's homes and livelihoods in Sevier County, but signs of recovery are shining through.

For two months, the Sevier County Humane Society has been operating out of its temporary home at the Sevier County Fair Grounds. While animals are not able to move back into the shelter's original building just yet, the Humane Society has made progress.

The wildfires displaced hundreds of animals, at one point reaching more than 280 animals. Many are beginning to find forever homes, though.

Shelter manager Michaela Sorey brought out one cat called Trudy that was badly burned in the fires. She, like most of the animals, now has a new home.

“She was actually adopted by one of the vets that worked on her," Sorey said. “She’s happy, she’s healed. Like anybody, if you have a wound you’re going to end up with scars.”

Sorey said the new location has been a huge success for the shelter.

“Our adoption rates have gone up. Our general accessibility is so much better,” she said.

The shelter needs to clean its permanent shelter in order to keep helping animals. The building appeared to be untouched after the fires tore through, but the damage was there.

“The first thing you notice is the smell. It still has a burnt fiery smell. If you look closely at the counters and you touch it and wipe, it’s just soot," she said.

Smoke damage and residue still linger in the air. It’s a reminder of what happened two months ago.

“The night of the fires, we got to the point where almost all of the animals were out and the smoke was so heavy, everybody that was here was coughing and I immediately thought 'What have I done? We’re going to end up dead,'" Sorey said.

But they survived. Now she’s working to clean up the shelter to make it safe again for both pets and humans.

The SCHS said it's not sure when it will be able to move back into the fire-scarred building.

The shelter's long term goal is to build a new location from scratch. Sorey said the shelter acquired the land, but there is a long road ahead to secure the funds.

For now, the SCHS is focusing on its mission of caring and finding homes for its animals.

