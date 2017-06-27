Sevier County Humane Society no longer taking in animals

The Sevier County Humane Society is in need of a new building. (Photo: WBIR)

SEVIER COUNTY - The Sevier County Humane Society Board of Directors unanimously voted Tuesday to assume a more traditional Humane Society role in the community.

The Humane Society’s primary focus will be to inspire community compassion for animals to stop suffering and pet homelessness through humane education, spay/neuter and adoption services.

Sevier County Humane Society Vice President Cheri Hagmeier said the change goes into effect July 1.

She said the shelter is not closing but will not be for animal control. They're going to build an animal shelter but it will act more as a traditional society and focus on the humane society.

The Humane Society has provided that service for many years but does not receive adequate government funding to continue, according to Hagmeier.

"It is our understanding that the municipalities are funding another animal welfare organization to assure that stray and surrendered dogs and cats have a location to go to,” Hagmeier said.

Adoption services and Stop Pet Overpopulation Today or the SPOT Program will still be offered.

“We currently have almost 130 dogs and cats waiting for new homes and look forward to the public continuing to come out to adopt," Hagmeier said.

If you have a stray dog or cat or a pet you want to surrender, the humane society asks you contact your local government administration for assistance.

