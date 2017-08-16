Sevierville man to compete on Project Runway

Photo by Barbara Nitke

For Aaron Myers, a joke with friends turned into a life-changing experience. On Thursday, he'll become the first contestant from East Tennessee to appear on Lifetime's Project Runway.

"It's always been a running joke than I should apply," said Myers.



A last minute decision by Myers lead to an application to be on the show, and Myers says he kept going through the hoops and before he knew it, he was cast in season 16.

Project Runway pits 16 up-and-coming designers against each other in a reality show competition to win a "dream package" for fashion designers. Each week, the contestants create fashions with a different theme, using different and unique textiles to create signature wear. The competition is intense.

"Most people on the show applied three to four times and some people applied upwards of seven times," said Aaron. "I have watched a few seasons, I know there are die-hard, avid fans. I think it's a real dynamic show because you're put under these constraints to make things and it's really a fun experience."

Aaron moved to East Tennessee when he was in middle school and attended Sevierville Middle, Sevier County High School and then Gatlinburg-Pittman High School. He played tennis and was involved in theater.

After high school, Myers attended Tennessee Tech and then Columbia College in Chicago. After earning a degree in fashion design, he moved to New York City where he currently work for a men's wear designer.

"I feel like fashion eventually gave me some perspective or freedom. I feel like that's the beauty of what fashion does," he said.

Season 16 of Project Runway premieres Thursday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. on Lifetime Television.

