Millions of people across the country are on "hatch watch" after a live video went viral of two eagle parents, Harriet and M15, incubating their two eggs in Southwest Florida.

WATCH: Eaglets expected to hatch soon

On Friday, cracks made way for a large enough hole in one of the eggs to see the little baby inside. The births are expected between now and New Year’s Day, and can be seen live on the stream below.

The eagles will continue to nurture their eggs until they feel movement and the chick scratches the inside surface of the egg to break out.

“Eagle cams are very, very popular,” said Al Cecere, a Pigeon Forge-based Bald Eagle handler. "You see all the intimate details of what goes on in a nest. You see the eaglets breaking through their eggshells, and their parents feeding them and keeping them warm.”

Cecere is the founder and president of the American Eagle Foundation, a non-profit headquartered in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

AEF helps to manage and handle Dollywood’s aviary, which is “the largest exhibit of non-releasable Bad Eagles in the country,” according to the foundation’s website.

The “Hatch Watch 2016” frenzy over Harriet and M15 comes as the American Eagle Foundation prepares to launch its own eagle camera on New Year's Eve in Washington, D.C.

Cecere said viewers will be able to watch online as two eagle parents, named Mr. President and the First Lady, prepare their nest. Although the eagles are not expecting babies until March, he said people will still have much to watch.

"People will get to see things like them adding sticks to the nest, they'll even see them making love, and them trying to get fertile eggs and things like that,” Cecere said.



The foundation's last D.C. nest camera attracted 60 million views across 100 countries over a five month period.



The Washington, D.C. nest is one of three nest cameras the American Eagle Foundation has set up in the wild, including one in Sevierville and another in Northeast Florida.

This year, the foundation will also add microphones to the live video. Cecere hopes the thriving endearment for the once-endangered species will keep the bald eagle flying strong.

“The bald eagle has made a great come-back in America since the early 60s, when it was an endangered species. There are still challenges for the eagle In America, but the population is quite significant now,” he said.

“If we all ban together and do our part not to forget out national bird, then future generations are going to be able to enjoy this too,” he added.

Watch the live D.C. Bald Eagle camera here.

