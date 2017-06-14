Sevierville officer passes away after battling illness for 4 years

Picture of Sevierville Police Officer Ben Headrick at a spaghetti fundraiser. (Photo: WBIR)

SEVIER COUNTY - A Sevierville Police Officer also serving as a Sevier County Magistrate has passed away.

Officer Ben Headrick suddenly became ill while attending a wedding in July 2013 and was hospitalized in North Carolina for months. In September 2013, Headrick was stable enough to be brought to a rehab center in East Tennessee where most of his family resides.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office posted the news to their Facebook page on Tuesday night.

