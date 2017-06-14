WBIR
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Sevierville officer passes away after battling illness for 4 years

Lauren Hoar, WBIR 1:14 PM. EDT June 14, 2017

SEVIER COUNTY - A Sevierville Police Officer also serving as a Sevier County Magistrate has passed away. 

Officer Ben Headrick suddenly became ill while attending a wedding in July 2013 and was hospitalized in North Carolina for months. In September 2013, Headrick was stable enough to be brought to a rehab center in East Tennessee where most of his family resides.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office posted the news to their Facebook page on Tuesday night. 

 

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories