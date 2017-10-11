Sevierville PD: 15-year-old shot in neck with AR-15 style rifle

SEVIERVILLE - A 15-year-old was shot in the neck Wednesday afternoon, according to the Sevierville Police Department.

Investigators said it appears the teen was accidentally shot with an AR-15 style rifle by an 18-year-old male at a home on Nichols Street around 3 p.m. Two other men were also in the home at the time.

According to the police department, the 15-year-old was alert when he was airlifted to UT Medical Center. Police are expected to release the victim's name as well as the names of the adults once family members have been notified.

© 2017 WBIR.COM