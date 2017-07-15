Sevierville Police look for public assistance in fatal hit and run

SEVIERVILLE - Sevierville Police Department authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run accident off of Old Knoxville Highway that occurred Saturday morning.

Authorities are asking for the public's help as the vehicle that left the scene probably suffered heavy damage in the frontend and windshield.

They're also requesting body shops and insurance companies to be on the look out for the suspect(s).

Anyone with any information about the hit and run is asked to call Kevin Bush at (865) 868-1748 or Preston Parrish at (865) 453-5507.

