Sevierville pumpkin patch debuts 'Smokies Strong' corn maze

SEVIERVILLE - If you're flying over Sevierville, you'll be reminded that East Tennessee is 'Smokies Strong'.
Harvest Moon Pumpkin Patch designed their 2017 corn maze to say Smokies Strong with the mountains and a heart over East Tennessee.
They made the announcement on Facebook and said it opens on Friday, Sept. 22. All police, fire, military, and first responders are free every day. Immediate family gets 1/2 off admission.
They're open through Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to dusk. It's $10 if you're 12 and older. Ages 6 to 11 cost $8. Children age 5 and under are free.
If you want to go through the maze after 6:30 p.m., you must bring your own or buy a flashlight.
Costumes and pets are not allowed.
More information can be found here.
