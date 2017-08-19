Sevierville rental cabin destroyed by fire

Courtesy: Sevier County Fire Department (Photo: Custom)

SEVIERVILLE - A rental cabin in Sevier County is a total loss after a fire Saturday morning.

At around 10:38 a.m., fire crews were called to the 600 block of Magic Kingdom Lane off Sugar Loaf Road.

When they arrived, the cabin was completely engulfed in flames, according to Captain Andrew Lauer with the Sevier County Fire Department.

Lauer said the Sevier County Fire Department, Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, Waldens Creek Fire Department and Northview Kodak Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze. He said it took crews longer than normal to put out the fire because of Saturday morning's high temperatures.

No one was in the rental cabin at the time of the fire. The previous renters had just left, Lauer said.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Department will lead the investigation into the cause of the fire from this point on.

