Less than one month left to apply for federal wildfire aid

SEVIER COUNTY - The deadline for Sevier County residents to apply for federal disaster aid following the November wildfires is less than one month away.

FEMA will accept applications from wildfire victims until Feb. 13. Applicants have to provide their social security number, the address of the damaged home or apartment, a description of the damage and insurance, contact and banking information.

The aid money is intended to cover temporary housing, essential home repairs and disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

Residents can apply at the FEMA website or on the mobile app. People can also call the FEMA help line at 1-800-462-7585 or TTY 800-462-7585 for assistance.

The deadline to apply for a physical disaster loan from the Small Business Administration is also Feb. 13. The SBA encourages businesses of all sizes, nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters to apply for assistance.

More information about SBA resources can be found on their website.

