VOTE: Ripley's Aquarium in USA Today's reader poll

Penguins at the Ripley's Aquarium in downtown Gatlinburg

GATLNBURG - Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies is in the running for the country's best aquarium in USA Today's Readers Choice Awards.

You can vote for them here. The voting runs through March 26. As of Monday, the Georgia Aquarium is in the lead, with Ripley's right behind them.

Here's what USA Today says about the aquarium:

The stunning scope of life living in our seas is on colorful display at the Gallery of the Seas inside Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies in downtown Gatlinburg. Piranhas and poisonous dart frogs dwell within the Tropical Rainforest, while guests can come nose to beak with penguins in Penguin Playhouse, a massive indoor/outdoor habitat where the birds can be spotted from above and below the water.

The aquarium was the focus of a lot of concern during the Gatlinburg wildfires, as staff members were forced to evacuate, leaving the thousands of animals behind. The entire mountainside behind the aquarium was engulfed in flames, but the fire did no damage to the building and all of the animals survived.

