Sevierville teaming up to increase drunk driving enforecement

Millions across America will celebrate Labor Day this year with picnics, pool parties, and barbecues to reflect on hard work and enjoy the last few days of summer.

This year the Sevierville Police Department is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to stop drunk drivers and save lives.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign will run from August 16 through September 4. During this time, law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk driving. There will also be increased state and national messages about the dangers of driving impaired and more officers on the roads. It's all part of an effort to reduce drunk driving on our nationa's roadways.

According to NHTSA, 10,265 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2015; an increase from the 9,968 people killed in 2014. On average, 10,000 people were killed each year from 2011 to 2015 - that's one person every 51 minutes. That's the equivalent of 20 jumbo jets crashing each year, with no survivors.

Over the Labor Day holiday period in 2015, there were 460 crash fatalities nationwide. Forty percent of those fatal crashes involved drivers who had been drinking (.01+ BAC). Of those alcohol-related fatal crashes, one third (33%) involved drivers who were drunk (.08+ BAC), and nearly one-fourth (23%) involved drivers who were driving with a BAC almost twice the illegal limit (.15+ BAC). Nighttime is the most dangerous time to be out on the roads: During the 2015 Labor Day holiday period, 78 percent of drunk-driving crash fatalities occurred between 6 p.m. and 5:59 a.m. – as compared to half of all drunk-driving crash fatalities throughout the rest of the year.

“We’re stressing the dangers of driving impaired to our community,” said SPD Chief Don Myers. “Drunk driving is a massive problem in the United States, with more than 10,000 people dying annually. If you’re out on the roads and you see someone driving drunk, please call us. You could help save a life.”



