Sevierville resumes issuing burn permits

Starting Tuesday, the city of Sevierville will begin accepting requests for open-burn permits, the city has announced.

Improving conditions are prompting the announcement, released Sunday by the city.

"Recent rainfall has reduced the fire risk to acceptable levels for open burning," said city spokesman Bob Stahlke.

People who live in Sevierville must get a permit from the city fire marshal. Officials said the city usually receives about five-to-six requests for open burn permits each week.

You can get more information here about applying for the permit. Residents also can call 865-453-5504 for information.

Sevierville Fire Marshall J.C. Green said the recent fires won't affect their permit process for the future because it is already strict.

"If the winds are over fire miles an hour we don't issue them, so everyday we look at the weather and if the winds are calling for anything over five miles an hour for that day, we just don't issue burn permits for that day," he said. "So we look at it every single day whether we will issue that day so we'll deny based on weather conditions."

Some other bans remain in place, however. Check with your local fire department or city or county government if you are unsure.

Earlier this month, a governor’s regional burn ban covering about half the state expired after being in force about a month.

Gov. Bill Haslam issued the ban on open burning for 51 counties on Nov. 14. Four counties were removed from the burn ban on Dec. 7 to speed up recovery from recent tornadoes.

State forestry officials think conditions throughout the region have improved significantly since a sweeping drought hit the state earlier this year.

It played a key role in the spread of numerous wildfires that broke out this fall.

Knox County previously had a countywide burn ban. Open burning permits now can be secured in Knox County online here.

You can get additional information about state burns at burnsafetn.org.

