One dead in truck rollover on Chapman Highway

One person died in a pickup truck rollover on Chapman Highway in Sevierville on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

SEVIER COUNTY - A man died in a pickup truck rollover on Chapman Highway in Sevierville Wednesday night.

The pickup was driving eastbound on Chapman Highway into town when it flipped over near the intersection with Mize Lane, according to Bob Stahlke with the city of Sevierville.

Three men were in the truck. One died at the scene, and at least one other man was taken by Lifestar to UT Medical Center, Stahlke said.

A stretch of Chapman Highway is closed in both directions near Mize Lane as police reconstruction the wreck.

It was not immediately clear how long the road would be closed.

© 2017 WBIR.COM