Seymour a cappella group to perform for Pentatonix member

Seymour's a cappella group performs a Michael Jackson medley ahead of workshop with Pentatonix member. (Photo: WBIR)

A cappella groups from two local schools will work with an a cappella professional this weekend. Avi Kaplan from the group Pentatonix will be holding a special workshop at the University of Tennessee on Saturday.

A cappella is a style of music in which no instruments are involved. This style saw its popularity rise after the hit comedy "Pitch Perfect" and the singing competition "The Sing Off."

The groups rEagle Harmonix from Seymour High School and Off The Chain from Bearden High School will attend the workshop with Kaplan.

"It's almost like being a parent when you take your kid to Dollywood. You love to watch your kids ride the rides and see the joy on their face," says Seymour's Director of Choir, Jean Burkhart.

Seymour junior Blue Arguelles realizes this is a special moment in his musical life.

"It's the best opportunity that there could possibly be. We get to meet a member of a professional a cappella group, and that's mind-blowing!" Arguelles said.

Former Seymour choir member Andrea Markowitz now helps with the choir. Markowitz was also a member of the UT female a cappella group, reVOLution. She said she takes her experiences from college and hopes to further the education of the current students pursuing this musical path.

"It's an opportunity that I wish I could've had when I was in school, so I'm excited to get to do this and I'm excited for them to get to experience it at their age," she said.

For some students, like junior Eric Rogers, it's a matter of nothing but pure excitement.

"I'm stoked! It's just incredible for this opportunity to meet a famous person. It's just amazing," he said.

The workshop will be held at UT's Alumni Memorial Building from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Seymour will perform around 2 p.m. with Bearden to follow shortly after.

(© 2017 WBIR)