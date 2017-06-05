Shawn Banks: Marinated flank steak

Summertime Marinated Grilled Flank Steak
Makes enough marinade for about 3-5# of steak
1c Soy Sauce
1c Worcestershire Sauce
1c Dijon Mustard
1c Oil (vegetable oil, canola oil, or your favorite olive oil blend will do, here)
1/2c VERY FINELY CHOPPED fresh rosemary (optional)
2-3 whole Beef Flank Steaks, about 3-5# total
Salt and Pepper to taste
*Blend Soy, Worce, Dijon and Oil together well, with optional herbs if desired. OPTIONAL: SET ASIDE A HALF-CUP FOR LATER.
*Add Steaks to marinade to cover (this can be done in a glass baking dish, or a large zip-top bag or two), and chill at least 4 hours, or overnight.
*Remove steaks from marinade, wipe off and discard excess marinade (or chill in the fridge to re-use later, up to one month).
*Season steaks with just a little salt and plenty of black pepper, on both sides.
*Grill/broil steaks over/under direct high heat for about 4 minutes on each side for medium-rare, or more or less for your desired level of doneness.
*Set steaks aside to cool and rest for at least 10-15 minutes before slicing thinly against the grain and serving.
*Drizzle steak with reserved marinade (optional).
*NOTE: This marinade also works great for grilling whole beef tenderloins, or thick sirloins, or even whole pork loins!
