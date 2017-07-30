Sheriff: Missing child found in Cherokee Lake, dies

TALBOTT - Jefferson County Sheriff Bud McCoig confirmed a three-year-old male victim died after being found in Cherokee Lake.

The boy was reported missing by family and neighbors, according to Sheriff McCoig.

The sheriff said first responders located the toddler in Cherokee Lake off of Greenbriar Road in Talbott.

The three-year-old was brought to Jefferson Memorial Hospital as emergency responders tried to resuscitate the boy.

The investigation is ongoing. Family is being notified.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to bring you updates as we receive them.



