Parents concerned about unspecified threat at Midway High School

KINGSTON - Parents in Roane County are looking for answers after an unspecified threat was made at Midway High School.

The Roane County Sheriff's Office confirmed there is an ongoing investigation, but will not discuss any details.

In a press release, Chief Deputy Tim Phillips said, "I will say that every step is been taken to assure the safety of our kids."

Phillips said they are working with Roane County Schools and the office of the District Attorney General on the investigation.

No arrests related to the ongoing investigation have been made.

Investigators stopped short of calling the incident a threat, but Roane Co. Director of Schools Leah Watkins acknowledges leaders became aware of it on Monday evening.

“It’s more of a threat for sure but the details of that threat are still under investigation, but it’s certainly something we would treat as a threat,” she said.

A group of concerned parents gathered outside the school system's central office, where they talked with Watkins about their concerns. Many of them felt that they should have been notified if a threat had been made.

"If someone knows your child is in danger isn’t it a moral obligation to let you know?" asked parent Wendy McFee. "If I knew somebody's kid was in danger, I would let the parent know.”

Watkins told them the students' safety was their top priority.

"If your children had been at risk as a result of this, they would not have been at school. That you can be assured of," Watkins said.

Watkins told parents that school leaders acted quickly when they became aware of the threat. She would not mention any specifics about the students involved or any disciplinary measures at this time.

“Kids make mistakes, they make bad choices with their words and if that’s what this is we certainly want to address that,” she said.

Roane County Schools were closed Thursday and Friday because of illness.

