Sheriff's office looking for missing Knox Co. man

WBIR 3:26 PM. EDT August 28, 2017

KNOXVILLE - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office hopes you can help them locate a man who hasn't been seen in almost a week.

Kenneth Wayne Fox, 51, was last seen at Tindell’s, a building supply store at 7751 Norris Freeway, around noon on August 22.


Fox is described as a white male, 5’10”, 230 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a LSW grey t-shirt with a circle design, black gym shorts with red and white stripes down the side, and red high-top Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.

 

