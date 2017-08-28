Sheriff's office looking for missing Knox Co. man

Kenneth Wayne Fox (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office hopes you can help them locate a man who hasn't been seen in almost a week.

Kenneth Wayne Fox, 51, was last seen at Tindell’s, a building supply store at 7751 Norris Freeway, around noon on August 22.





Fox is described as a white male, 5’10”, 230 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a LSW grey t-shirt with a circle design, black gym shorts with red and white stripes down the side, and red high-top Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.

© 2017 WBIR.COM