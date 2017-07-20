Sidewalk spending aims to boost walkability and safety across Knoxville

Knoxville plans to spend more than a million dollars adding sidewalks on Atlantic Avenue.

Roads across Knoxville will soon be changing as construction starts on more sidewalks.

This is part of a 400-percent increase in the mayor's budget dedicated to increasing walkability.

The plan calls for 3.7 million dollars to address five streets in need. City leaders believe this spending plan and research can better serve the community.

Across downtown traffic moves at the pace of the pedestrian. Starting and stopping when they leave the sidewalk.





Knoxville plans to spend more than a million dollars adding sidewalks on Atlantic Avenue.

"It's really one of the biggest requests we get throughout the city, is more sidewalks,” said Director of Engineering Jim Hagerman.

Increased spending aims to fix that -- as construction kicks off across Knoxville.

"Even at the faster rate we're building sidewalks, it's a drop in the bucket of the total need,” said Hagerman.

In downtown there's plenty of sidewalk to help people get around, but that's not the case on Atlantic Avenue where the city plans to spend more than a million dollars installing sidewalks.

This month Knoxville is starting work on projects at Gleason Drive, Palmetto Road, Buffat Mill Road, Wilson Avenue, and Atlantic Avenue. For homeowners on Atlantic Avenue living in North Knoxville has its perks.

"Our home is 100 years old and you can see so much craftsmanship, it's like taking a step back in time,” said homeowner Ashley Sandlin.

This construction is welcome sign bringing positive changes.



"Safety reasons, improving the neighborhood feel, and the walkability of it,” said Sandlin.

City Councilman Mark Campen tells us in a statement he's ready for improvements sidewalks will bring saying quote:

"Thankfully, there are more and more people who want to walk and bike in our urban and suburban areas, which has a myriad of positive improvements to not only our health but also reduces pollution and vehicle traffic.”

In addition to construction the city plans a study to figure out the best way to tackle the remaining projects.

"We should be able to identify everything we want to build over the next 20 years or so,” explained Hagerman.

Those 5 projects are set to begin this month. There's no timetable yet on when the survey of sidewalks will be finished.

© 2017 WBIR.COM