Sign remembering fallen Officer Keith Dunaway to be installed

Officer Keith Dunaway (Photo: WBIR)

KNOX COUNTY - A school resource officer who was killed in a head-on crash in August 2015 will be remembered this weekend.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Tennessee will remember Officer Keith Dunaway with his family, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation by placing a roadside memorial sign.

Officer Keith Dunaway (Photo: WBIR)

The sign will be installed on July 1 at 6:30 p.m. on Oak Ridge Highway mile marker 1.9.

ORIGINAL STORY: Knox Co. Schools security officer dies in crash, suspect charged

The offender was convicted on June 9, 2017.

For those personally impacted by drunk driving, drugged driving and underage drinking consequences, MADD Victim Services are available at no charge, serving one person every fifteen minutes through local victim advocates and MADD’s 24- Hour Victim Help Line, 1- 877-MADD-HELP.

MORE: Community mourns loss of Northshore Elementary security officer

© 2017 WBIR.COM