Silver alert issued for missing Morristown woman

The Morristown Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old woman.

Lula Belle Orrick, of North Henry Street, was last heard from just before dark on Monday evening, according to police.

Authorities believe she may be driving her 1999 Silver Dodge Intrepid with license plate number 8DD1739.

Her family said Orrick has become disoriented in the past while driving.

She is 5' 2" tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call Hamblen County Dispatch at 423-585-2701 or the Morristown Police Department at 423-585-4630.

