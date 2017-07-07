Single-screen theatre coming to the Happy Holler Historic District

Central Cinema (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - The team behind the Knoxville Horror Film Festival is building a single-screen theatre in the Happy Holler Historic District.

Organizers are working to convert the Taoist Tai Chi studio on North Central Street into an 80 seat theatre called Central Cinema.

The theatre will show classic movies, indie films, documentaries, and locally produced work.

"It's just all about the cinema experience, you know, where there's not people talking and texting," said Central Cinema Program Director William Mahaffey. "Projection and sound are going to be very important to us, and that's part of the reason we have such a very high goal, is that we're trying to have the best possible presentation."

A theatre in Asheville donated the seats and a screen but they're still crowdfunding to purchase a studio-approved projection system which can run as much as $50 thousand.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with the costs.

