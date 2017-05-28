Six months after the wildfires, homeowners move back home

Nearly six months after the devastating wildfires in Sevier County, several families have finished rebuilding and have moved into their new homes.

Jimmy Ogle is still learning where things are inside his new home off Oglewood Lane.



The Ogles are one of many families who narrowly escaped the flames the night of November 28, 2016.

"When we left that night. My wife got the cat and nothing else," Ogle said.

All three of their properties burned to the ground, including their home off Oglewood.

"We didn't get out with nothing. Lap top, computers, nothing. But we got out. That's the only thing," he added.

Together they knew they had to rebuild and for them it was a painless process.

"It was really nice for a change because you have your own stuff again," he added.

They started over from the ground up and hired a contractor to help with construction.

Their contractor, Issac Shaffer, also helped rebuild another home in a few short months.

It took them short of four months to rebuild and Shaffer handled all the permits for the Ogles.

Considering their previous home was built in the late 40's, the Ogle's are overjoyed to have a new sustainable home that has handicap access.



"I always come back here. Because it's home. Everyone wants to go home don't they?" Ogle asked matter of fact.

© 2017 WBIR.COM