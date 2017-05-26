Six months after wildfires, miles of trails still closed in the Smokies

A look at Chimney Tops from the trail below. (Photo: WBIR)

Six months after the Sevier County firestorm began in the Great Smoky Mountains, four trails remain closed in the National Park.

The November wildfires killed 14 people, destroyed 2400 buildings, and burned 17,000 acres – including 10,000 in the park.

The fires started on the summit of Chimney tops, a popular trail off Newfound Gap road. The steep climb has been closed since November, but early this year, the National Park Service gave reporters a tour of damage on the summit.





Debris blocks the way on top of Chimney Tops (Photo: WBIR)

Since then, conditions have continued to degrade as expected, though most of the trail was unharmed.

“The last 200 yard section is extremely unstable,” said Jamie Sanders, spokesperson for the park. “So that last six months, we’ve just been watching this area … it’s changing constantly. Every wind and rain event we have, the rocks shift and more stuff sloughs off.”

31 miles of trail remain closed in all – including Sugarland Mountain trail, Bullhead Trail and Rough Creek. All were significantly damaged as bridges and stairs burned, Sanders said.





31 miles of trails are still closed because of the wildfires, according to the park service. (Photo: WBIR)

“Those are going to be long term closures,” Sanders said. “We don’t have an estimate as to when they will be open.”

But there is a timeline for Chimney Tops – the summit will remain closed through 2017, but plans for a viewing overlook just below are progressing. The Park Service hopes to begin construction in the next few weeks, and open the trail to that point in the fall.

“It’s currently in the environmental compliance process,” Sanders said.

She said they’ve hired the trail crew workers to complete the project.





(Photo: WBIR)

The Park Service has already allocated $700,000 in emergency funds to repair damage to the Smokies. Sanders said they have also requested $900,000 over three years in additional funding, though that must be approved at the Federal level.

In the meantime, Park Service officials in the Smokies are anticipating a packed Memorial Day weekend in the park.

"We expect it to be busy, and drive times extended, so visitors should come expecting significant traffic delays,” said Sanders.

